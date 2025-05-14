Biosignal
Collection (ECG)
Manage &
Monitor Test
Full-scope
Data Analysis
Diagnosed
Analysis Report
Biosignal
Collection (ECG)
Manage &
Monitor Test
Full-scope
Data Analysis
Diagnosed
Analysis Report
Investor
Partner
Investor
Partner
Wellysis Signs Strategic Partnership with Medicalgorithmics S.A.2025-05-14
HeartcoR Solutions Announces Exclusive Partnership with Wellysis to Make the Wellysis S-Patch Wearable ECG Device Available to HeartcoR's Clinical Trial Partners2025-04-28
Dominic P. Renda Jr. Named Chief Commercial Officer of Wellysis to Lead Global Expansion2025-03-11
Wellysis and Artella Solutions Launch Innovative Remote Cardiac Monitoring Service in the US2024-03-08
Wellysis Goes Global with ECG Monitor ‘S-Patch’, Enters US and Indian Markets2024-01-24
Wellysis to Collaborate with Samsung Electronics on Next-Generation ‘S-Patch’ Development2023-11-15
Wellysis Launches Corporate Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Program with Kangbuk Samsung Hospital and Samsung Electronics2023-10-20
Wellysis’s Patch-Type ECG Device ‘S-Patch’ Receives FDA Clearance2023-09-05